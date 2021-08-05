Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Daily UI 005 - App Icon dailyui005 medicine reminderapp pill app dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI 005 - App Icon

This is a reminder app to take a pill. Tried to give a user "fun" feeling while the user has to deal with it everyday.

Please leave any comments. Willing to improve it. Thanks in advance.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
