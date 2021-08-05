K Bell

Mid Century Modern Wall Art

Mid Century Modern Wall Art industrial industrial design office interior design decor room decor vinyl decal wall art color block geometric mid century modern flat logo vector branding illustration design
Anchorage, AK // Part of the office-wide vinyl decal decor. It's a simplified version of a pattern I made in 2018.

