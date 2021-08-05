Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bitch Lover Child Mother Sinner Saint

Bitch Lover Child Mother Sinner Saint illustration handlettering design typography sans serif 90s illustrator vector lettering branding logo graphic design
Couldn't get this song outta my head, so I made a little custom type.

Designer & lettering artist in Long Beach, California.
