Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephen Biddle

Personal Branding

Stephen Biddle
Stephen Biddle
  • Save
Personal Branding popular design logo adobe illustrator personal design personal logo branding personal brand
Download color palette

This is a personal brand identity that I have been playing around with for a bit.

Please let me know what you think of it!

Stephen Biddle
Stephen Biddle

More by Stephen Biddle

View profile
    • Like