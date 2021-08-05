Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucie Rice

Foxy lady #2

Lucie Rice
Lucie Rice
Hire Me
  • Save
Foxy lady #2 inclusion red head portrait pattern illustration style feminity woman beauty fashion
Download color palette

Part of a series to expand my fashion illustration portfolio.

Lucie Rice
Lucie Rice
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lucie Rice

View profile
    • Like