Logo Animation - SCOR

Logo Animation - SCOR motion graphics animation brand identity logo design
Animated logo for a marketing and development company, animated in After Effects.

One of the main tenants of SCOR is that they are anonymous when it comet to their clients. The idea behind the logo is that if you were to wipe away the facade of a company's branding, you would find SCOR behind it.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
