Logo Animation - SCOR

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animated logo for a marketing and development company, animated in After Effects.
One of the main tenants of SCOR is that they are anonymous when it comet to their clients. The idea behind the logo is that if you were to wipe away the facade of a company's branding, you would find SCOR behind it.