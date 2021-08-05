Lucie Rice

Unicorn

Lucie Rice
Lucie Rice
Hire Me
  • Save
Unicorn licensing humor whimsical colorful magical magic horse creature fantasy childrens kids unicorn pattern illustration
Download color palette

Part of a series of illustrations that I made into pillow dollies for my niece and nephews a while back. Here is my take on the unicorn.

Lucie Rice
Lucie Rice
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lucie Rice

View profile
    • Like