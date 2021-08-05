Debra Styer

A Gothic Tale by Debra Styer

This is one of my latest painting for City Art Gallery in San Francisco. It reminds me to relax into a dream or get lost in the nightmare. Or in this case, a little bit of both.
"A Gothic Tale" by Debra Styer, 2021 (watercolor and gouache)

I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
