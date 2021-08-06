Amirbaqian
Deep face - Videx Website

Deep face - Videx Website minimal design app mobile ui creative navigation music webdesign dashboard gradient slide powerpoint video website site web virtual website deep face
Hello everyone🤘, I hope your day is going well. In this page of my previous project, users can add new slides using the left slide feature and create a promotional video with virtual characters using deep face technology. This site is developing and I just designed the dashboard. I would appreciate any feedback you might have. ❤️

stay tuned for my new conepts and projects.🔥

Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: iconsax.io

