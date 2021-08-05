Ohnorr

#DailyUI 009 A Music Player App

#DailyUI 009 A Music Player App ios music music player illustration app dailyui ui design branding
"Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider." p.s: I love detailsssss :)

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
