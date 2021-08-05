Mark Fain
In Case You Haven't Noticed

  1. HoF-1600x1200_1.mp4
  2. HoF-1600x1200_2.mp4

Full video: https://vimeo.com/387368477

I directed and contributed animation and sound design to this animated short film that visualizes the chillingly honest "Our House is on Fire" speech by Greta Thunberg. These are the shots that I animated with a mix of 3D and 2D.

Music Composed by Julia Piker

