Evans Creative Studios

3D Logo Animation

Evans Creative Studios
Evans Creative Studios
  • Save
3D Logo Animation logo branding motion design cinema 4d 3d
Download color palette

Simple fracture animation of the Evans Creative logo created in Cinema 4D. Updated for the new Dribbble file size.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Evans Creative Studios
Evans Creative Studios
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Evans Creative Studios

View profile
    • Like