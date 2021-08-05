Print Collective | City guide map

Print Collective curates city guides with recommendations from locals. Started as a social media project in 2020 to allow people to explore new places at home, the recommendations expanded quickly and the need for a website emerged.

Speaking with followers, users needed an easy way to easily access recommendations from others without having to look through Instagram Stories. Galleries on city guide pages allow users to explore different categories of business, while the map view (above) helps users plan in a certain area.

Check out the Toronto, Brooklyn, and London city guides and much more at https://www.print-collective.com/

All city guides and inspiration available at https://www.instagram.com/printcollective_/