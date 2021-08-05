Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vaccination Passport

toronto covid-19 passport vaccination app mobile ux ui
With the idea of a vaccination passport becoming a crucial thing these days, here's my take on how it can work via a mobile-app. Stay safe out there everyone!

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
