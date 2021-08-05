Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yinka Akinbobola

Onboarding animation

Yinka Akinbobola
Yinka Akinbobola
  • Save
Onboarding animation ui animation
Download color palette

Decided to try out Principle for animation, it was quite easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Yinka Akinbobola
Yinka Akinbobola

More by Yinka Akinbobola

View profile
    • Like