Božidar Tanić

People of Virtue (or P.O.V)

Božidar Tanić
Božidar Tanić
People of Virtue (or P.O.V)
People of virtue as a whole is a business, but at the core, it's a culture or collective. It's a space where people can come together to create, to learn, and to discover purpose in life. It is a wordmark having field in the eye. So it's showing the point of view of someone else.

Božidar Tanić
Božidar Tanić

