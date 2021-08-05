Lukas Kavaliauskis

Zone illustration NATIX

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis
  • Save
Zone illustration NATIX workers green isometric cameras smart safety factory geometric 3d dark detailed clean web drawing design creative illustration color vector art
Download color palette

Hello, everyone! After quite a long brake I finally found some time to upload another illustration that I have made for Natix.

Here is their page:
https://www.natix.io/

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis

More by Lukas Kavaliauskis

View profile
    • Like