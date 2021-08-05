Brian Haferkamp

Tyndale Picks

This was a mockup for a top picks service for a major US publisher. The idea was to create a place where the company could highlight their products and create confidence in buyers to try new material. The site would be a portal of sorts into the main shopping site but with a softer marketing/eCommerce edge.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
