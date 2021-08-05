Howard Pinsky

NFTea Collectable Marketplace

Here's one of my latest explorations, an NFT marketplace starting with the home and details page. I've personally found many NFT platforms very cluttered, so I spent a lot of time trying to design a pleasing experience while still delivering the necessary information.

