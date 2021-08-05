Somil Jain

Entrepreneurs Stay

Entrepreneurs Stay isometric 3d entrepreneur design illustration architecture
It is a special living space designed for a team of entrepreneurs working together.
It minimizes the daily life work load by automating it using movable inner walls and molding space accordingly.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
