In a time where good news is hard to find, especially on major news outlets, an amazing man decided he wanted to change this narrative. Why can't we have easy access to positive news, and also get everyone involved with submitting stories so that they are part of the process of spreading positive stories.This is the concept behind Positive News. A crowd sourced website that features nothing but positive news submitted by everyday people throughout the world. The creator, who prefers to stay behind the scenes because he never wanted this to be about him, wanted to empower people with positive news and we were lucky enough that he trusted us with his inspiring idea. Our job was to create an inviting and simple to navigate website that would feature this positive news, while also allowing anyone to submit stories, videos, etc. with ease. We also produced all graphic design and logos. Plus we set up all their social platforms as another avenue to help spread the word of positive news. We LOVE ideas like this and are happy to help bring them to completion!