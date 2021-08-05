Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
At RAIL+STEAM we love building brands. We enjoyed being able to bring the Capital City Realty Group brand Identity to life from scratch. The Cap City team wanted their brand to show their pride in their hometown of Lincoln Nebraska while also showing the teams originality and professionalism. We chose a blue that evoked the right emotions and stood out from the sea of red in Lincoln. Then we incorporated subtle nods to the local cityscape. In the end we created a brand that is full of class with a dash of fun.

Aug 5, 2021
