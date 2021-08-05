🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At RAIL+STEAM we love building brands. We enjoyed being able to bring the Capital City Realty Group brand Identity to life from scratch. The Cap City team wanted their brand to show their pride in their hometown of Lincoln Nebraska while also showing the teams originality and professionalism. We chose a blue that evoked the right emotions and stood out from the sea of red in Lincoln. Then we incorporated subtle nods to the local cityscape. In the end we created a brand that is full of class with a dash of fun.