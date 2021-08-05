Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Majo Paskuvan

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

Majo Paskuvan
Majo Paskuvan
  • Save
Daily UI #003 - Landing Page uxdesign uidesign delivery food meals graphic design colors mobile app dailyui design ux ui illustration landing
Download color palette

Daily UI #003

This is my third Daily UI Challenge

Illustrations credits:
Doodles by Pablo Stanley

Thank!

Majo Paskuvan
Majo Paskuvan

More by Majo Paskuvan

View profile
    • Like