"...And Now We Have To Begin" - Angela Davis

Please watch with sound on.

In mid-2020, with the streets on fire and the people demanding real societal changes, we were searching for context. How could we make sense of the political and racial struggle thrust upon us? How did this compare to past movements for civil rights? We found not only solace, but affirmation in the words of freedom fighters who came before us—those who’ve seen the worst of America, yet continue to push for the best. And through their strength, resilience, and vision, we were able to contextualize our current struggle for equality. One particular voice hit home. In a Vanity Fair interview moderated by Ava DuVernay, Angela Davis spoke with a wisdom and power that set right our disorientation. Because we have been fighting this fight for a while now. And yet, we are just beginning.

Concepting: Mikell Fine Iles / Mark Fain

Design: Mikell Fine Iles

Motion Design: Mark Fain

2020 Photography: Robert Liggins

Sound and Music: Mark Fain