Daily UI Day#07 Settings

Daily UI Day#07 Settings
For day 7th, I decided to mock some designs in order to learn more about spacing, alignment, choice of typeface and fonts. This is a mockup of setting page by mobbin.design. I learned that it's crucial to understand the foundation before adding personality and branding to the design.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
