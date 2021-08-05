Viktoria Veleva

Loop: Music App - Screens

Viktoria Veleva
Viktoria Veleva
  • Save
Loop: Music App - Screens player library playlist product design music app ux music interaction design design ui
Download color palette

👋
Another set of screens from the music app - Library, Player and Search.
Enjoy! 🦄
⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺
Fancy working together on your next project? Drop me a line!
✉️ viktoria.veleva@outlook.com
✌️ Instagram: @vhv.design

Viktoria Veleva
Viktoria Veleva

More by Viktoria Veleva

View profile
    • Like