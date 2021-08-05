Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luck You Lounge Gig Facebook Event Banner

Luck You Lounge Gig Facebook Event Banner design des graphic design
A Facebook banner created to advertise a show my band is playing (Day Shadow). Inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque, sci-fi themes. Created in photoshop through blurring techniques, grain textures and filters.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
