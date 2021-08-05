Jordan Kromwell

Daily UI 009 - Web Music Player

Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell
  • Save
Daily UI 009 - Web Music Player trends inspirations webdesigner uidesigner uidesign uxdesign website saas webdesign web musicplayer player music branding app ui minimal design dailyui
Download color palette

“audioplay” is a concept project for Daily UI 9! The goal was to design a music player for the web.

It’s, to date, the project I’ve worked on the most. I hope you like it! Your feedback is always appreciated. 👋🏽

edit: Just saw I forgot to change the number of the daily on the bottom left. I'm sorry!

Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell

More by Jordan Kromwell

View profile
    • Like