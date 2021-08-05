Dino Rosa

Lucky You Lounge Gig Poster

Dino Rosa
Dino Rosa
  • Save
Lucky You Lounge Gig Poster design graphic design poster design
Download color palette

Created a gig poster for my band's show (Day Shadow). A 2001 Space Odyssey-esque, sci-fi inspired artwork created though blurring techniques, grain textures and filters in photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Dino Rosa
Dino Rosa

More by Dino Rosa

View profile
    • Like