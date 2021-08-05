Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loop: Music App Screens

Loop: Music App Screens pantone app design app application library playlist product design music app music ux interaction design design
Hi, Dribbblers!
Showing you some screens from the design concept for a music streaming application. What do you think?

Like, Comment or Save if you like it! 🙌⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺⎺
Fancy working together on your next project? Drop me a line!
✉️ viktoria.veleva@outlook.com
✌️ Instagram: @vhv.design

