Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sheikh Naveed

Figma Book Cover Design Files - Free Download

Sheikh Naveed
Sheikh Naveed
  • Save
Figma Book Cover Design Files - Free Download mockup
Download color palette

Duplicate/Download it in figma
https://bit.ly/figma-book-cover

Personal Portfolio Site
https://www.sheikhnaveed.com

Hire on Upwork
https://bit.ly/upwork-webdesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Sheikh Naveed
Sheikh Naveed

More by Sheikh Naveed

View profile
    • Like