Melanie Dronfield

Promoting Inclusive Industries

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield
  • Save
Promoting Inclusive Industries headshots people inclusive design diverse community inclusion diversity design vector flat vector illustration illustrator illustration ill branding graphic design
Download color palette

I created this illustration for a perspective piece that my company posted on how we can Create a More Inclusive Design Industry. To read more and see my graphic, check out this post: https://www.smithgroup.com/perspectives/2021/the-voice-of-interns-building-a-more-inclusive-industry

Melanie Dronfield
Melanie Dronfield

More by Melanie Dronfield

View profile
    • Like