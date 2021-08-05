Limaa Inc. Logo

Limaa Inc. is a real Estate company. As a logo designer and their brand designer, I had to come up with the idea that represents the company's objective. I took some online inspiration as this is my first project as the designer. I tried to combine the "L" with the building and gave a nice touch of windows using 4 squars. The client wanted to add grass to the logo, so I tried to put it on I as that is the only place I could think of putting the grass. The brand colors are #176D9C and #D7CF51. We're shortly coming out with the website, too.

Any feedback or thoughts are welcome.