Website Design & Development - Benza

Complete redesign of the original website. We opted for a more user-friendly design and interface, using illustrations to give a more relaxed concept to the whole site in general. Colors derived from the new isologotype in a chromatic range that provides freshness and seriousness at the same time. The Boostrap 5.0 framework was used adding jquery and javascript animations. The site was developed natively and responsive for all devices.

Rediseño completo del website original. Se opto por un diseño y una interfaz mas amigable para el usuario, utilizando ilustraciones para darle un concepto mas descontracturado a todo el sitio en general. Colores derivados del nuevo isologotipo en una gama cromática que aporta frescura y seriedad a la vez. Se utilizo el framework Boostrap 5.0 sumando animaciones jquery y javascript. El sitio se desarrollo de forma nativa y responsive para todos los dispositivos.

