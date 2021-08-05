PHC FB Campaigns (90 Day)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Client: Prosper Home Care
Industry: In-Home Senior Care
Ad Objective: To drive more calls directly to the management team in order to increase private-pay clientele and qualified applicants.
Challenges:
In-home senior care is an industry that is often not thought of until it’s needed. In order to help Prosper Home Care generate new business and get qualified employees, Social Burro created engaging, yet informative, ads in order to encourage viewers to take the appropriate action.
Results
Date Range: 5/7/21-8/1/21
Link Clicks: 424
Reach: 16,429 users
Average CPC: $1.35
Engagements: 461
Total Cost: $225.00