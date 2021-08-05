PHC FB Campaigns (90 Day)

Client: Prosper Home Care

Industry: In-Home Senior Care

Ad Objective: To drive more calls directly to the management team in order to increase private-pay clientele and qualified applicants.

Challenges:

In-home senior care is an industry that is often not thought of until it’s needed. In order to help Prosper Home Care generate new business and get qualified employees, Social Burro created engaging, yet informative, ads in order to encourage viewers to take the appropriate action.

Results

Date Range: 5/7/21-8/1/21

Link Clicks: 424

Reach: 16,429 users

Average CPC: $1.35

Engagements: 461

Total Cost: $225.00