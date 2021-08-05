Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PHC FB Campaigns (90 Day)

PHC FB Campaigns (90 Day)
Client: Prosper Home Care
Industry: In-Home Senior Care
Ad Objective: To drive more calls directly to the management team in order to increase private-pay clientele and qualified applicants.

Challenges:
In-home senior care is an industry that is often not thought of until it’s needed. In order to help Prosper Home Care generate new business and get qualified employees, Social Burro created engaging, yet informative, ads in order to encourage viewers to take the appropriate action.

Results
Date Range: 5/7/21-8/1/21
Link Clicks: 424
Reach: 16,429 users
Average CPC: $1.35
Engagements: 461
Total Cost: $225.00

