Daily UI #052

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Make a logo, they said. Doesn't need to be crazy, just a logo.
Famous last words...
Little brand study for a theoretical brewery called Maze Brewing Company. The logo itself is a reinterpretation of the word Maze folded in on itself. The colors for the primary logo were chosen to represent a bit of an artistic take towards brewing, borrowing from the Mondrian-style color scheme. However, the primary logo colors are only used for the logo itself (whether on a sign, poster, or tap handle). For the beers themselves, they take on their own colors which represent the beer. For example, "Lost to Clouds" is a kölsch-style ale which is a crisp and bright beer. To reflect that experience, light blue colors are chosen to evoke that feeling.
I tried my hand at mocking up a tap handle, but damn is it hard. Still working on shading...
All in all, very happy with how these turned out! Like it too? Hit the "L" and/or leave a comment! I'm always open to feedback!