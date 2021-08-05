Jake Dugard

Pale Horse

screen print texture letterpress wood type wood fonts typography type
I updated Pale Horse so now it has 5 cuts: Flank, Chuck, Ribeye, Sirloin, and Porterhouse. Pale Horse is part of a series of reviving wood type. They are drawn from scans of wood type, therefore they are far from pixel perfect.

You can grab it on my site for cheap.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
