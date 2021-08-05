Dan Khoury - Logomark

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo design for an interior designer based on a brief, where the designer wanted to play with his main style-features: lines and shapes, contrast and dynamism.
The logo was made putting up all this together, after seeing some variations and discussing the different ones, the client decided on this one.
If you are reading this: Thank you Daniel!