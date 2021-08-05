Paula Lara

Dan Khoury - Logomark

Paula Lara
Paula Lara
  • Save
Dan Khoury - Logomark aesthetic interior design flat illustration logo branding logo design branding and identity
Download color palette

Logo design for an interior designer based on a brief, where the designer wanted to play with his main style-features: lines and shapes, contrast and dynamism.

The logo was made putting up all this together, after seeing some variations and discussing the different ones, the client decided on this one.

If you are reading this: Thank you Daniel!

Paula Lara
Paula Lara

More by Paula Lara

View profile
    • Like