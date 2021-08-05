Юрій Гайовий

Oatmeal icon set

Юрій Гайовий
Юрій Гайовий
  • Save
Oatmeal icon set fruit vector bowl raspberries porridge breakfast spoon delicious walnuts
Download color palette

Vector icon set of oatmeal in colored bowls with spoon with different fruits isolated on white background. Oatmeal with banana, blueberries, raisins, raspberries, strawberries, walnuts, butter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Юрій Гайовий
Юрій Гайовий

More by Юрій Гайовий

View profile
    • Like