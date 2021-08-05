Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Wain

UI Grab bag | Components & utilities

UI Grab bag | Components & utilities library chart product static analytics sales conversion funnel data visualization charts filter workflow figma interaction web design interface design wireframe ux ui
A bit of a smattering of some cards, data visualizations, components, and more that I'm working on. Higher fidelity than what I typically keep to work-in-progress, but it's so easy to create decent-looking components quickly in Figma.

👋 Nice to see ya. What's good?

