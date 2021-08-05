Kal Greasley

Ishtar Coffee - Branding & Package Design

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
Hire Me
  • Save
Ishtar Coffee - Branding & Package Design hand drawn pen ink pen ink design vector logo illustrator graphic design branding illustration illustrated logo
Download color palette

Inspired by the Syrian Goddess, Ishtar coffee represents and is dedicated to powerful women in history.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
Welcome to Ink & Elbow Grease Creative Co.
Hire Me

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like