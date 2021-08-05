Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raamiah

6LACK Logo

6LACK Logo artists 6lack vector logo branding art graphic design design
6LACK Logo Design created for Love Renaissance. The concept was created to reflect his music style that is both smooth and gritty, also incorporating his home city, Atlanta, Georgia.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
