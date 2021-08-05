Rozer - Digital Responsive OpenCart Theme

✅ Download Link ✅



Looking for a great ecommerce store to sell your items is your necessity now? Don’t hesitate, Rozer Digital Opencart theme is not a bad choice for you!

Rozer Opencart theme is easy to install and customize. It has 4 homepages with useful modules and excellent design. Rozer uses two types of menu: vertical and horizontal megamenu. With Ultimate Menu, you can show many product categories and many external & internal links. Header is designed to be airy and compact with logo, form search category, wishlist icon, compare icon, topcart along with contact phone, welcome text. The Daily Deals module features a discounted counter with a countdown to end date. Special Categories module shows main categories with thumbnail image and subcategories. Products of each category will be shown in each tab with Plaza Products. Control Panel will help you customize Google fonts & the color of text without code very easy and simple. Supporting the latest version of OpenCart 3.0.x, this theme having full of functioning features of a modern template for any e-Commerce website.