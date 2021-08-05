Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manjit Baishya

Home Decoration Assets UI

Manjit Baishya
Manjit Baishya
  • Save
Home Decoration Assets UI graphicdesigner wedesigner websitedesign dailydesign dailyuploads daily designer ui design simple modern minimalistic minimal landing page graphic design adobe xd
Download color palette

Web UI design concept for a Home Decoration Website. The website is based on a minimalist approach and solid visual hierarchy. Stay tuned to see more!

Have any feedback?

I am available for new projects:
manjitbaishya22@gmail.com

Like the post if you feel so!

Thanks a lot.

Manjit Baishya
Manjit Baishya

More by Manjit Baishya

View profile
    • Like