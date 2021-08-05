Blessing

A landing page for a phone company

A landing page for a phone company landing page branding illustration logo ux ui design uxd
Today's task is to design a landing page of any product or app of choice with clarity and call-to-actions. I have just designed and prototyped this landing page for a phone company with a clarity of purpose and a call-to-action for users to sign up with their emails.
#DailyUI #003 #landingpage #uxui #designer #uxer #uidesigner #uiux #ui #uidesign #ux #uxdesign #webdesign #design #userinterface #prototyping #project #startup

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
