Font Resources

Boreta - Display Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Boreta - Display Font magazine fashion advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif font sans serif font sans serif elegant modern classy display font fonts font display
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Introducing “Boreta” brand new display font with high contrast letterforms. Powered with 75 ligatures & 99 alternates to bring fluent looks combination.

Perfect and suitable for branding, headline, logotype, sticker, editorial design, and etc.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like