Daily UI #010 Social Sharing App Design

Here's my take on the Social Sharing challenge. I envisioned it as an app that acts like an extension, so you can share almost anything you'd like to your friends, family, co-workers and others!

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧