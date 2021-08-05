Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Suga

Suga idol kpop music suga bts design figure illustrator graphic design illustration mississippi
BTS was one of the only highlights of my 2020. I remembered this lil sketch I did of Min Yoongi a while back and it made me so happy! Color is fun, y'all <3

