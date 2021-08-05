ParkEast Music

Here in this project i tried to give fresh and youthful look to get attention from young audiences. In this project i used a serif font name "varsity" downloaded from dafont. It used this to give varsity related look which was wanted by the client. I used this font pairing with another serif font which was used for company intro. A orange rectangle used in the back which I used to get some attention from the audiences. I select orange because its related to freshness and youthfull.