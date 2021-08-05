Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mackenzie Graves

Trifold Brochure Spread

Mackenzie Graves
Mackenzie Graves
Hire Me
  • Save
Trifold Brochure Spread branding campaign brochure statistics infographic gradient water
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Mackenzie Graves
Mackenzie Graves
These are a few of my favorite designs.
Hire Me

More by Mackenzie Graves

View profile
    • Like